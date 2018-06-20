82 Queen celebrates 32 years with a courtyard garden party

click to enlarge File photo

82 Queen is well known for their she-crab soup, pictured here.

In the midst of an increasingly competitive, expanding, and diversifying restaurant scene, 82 Queen has held their own for 36 years, and they want you to join them in celebration. On Wed. July 18 from 6-10 p.m you can snack, sip, and savor at their courtyard Garden Party.In addition to wine and beer, the evening of celebration will feature a selection of Southern hors d’oeuvres like fried green tomato bites, shrimp and grits, and phyllo cranberry cups, and desserts like mini pecan pies and key lime pie bars. There will be a live jazz performance from the Lyndsey Moynihan Trio, and 82 Queen’s cocktail menu will be available at a cash bar. Bonus: You’ll even be greeted with a glass of champagne at the door.Tickets are $99 in advance and $129 at the door. Ten dollars of every sale will be donated to Goodwill Culinary Kickstart program, a longtime partner of 82 Queen that provides culinary training and free courses to those who wish to pursue a career in culinary arts.