What's Poppin': From buttermilk biscuits to beer miles, 26 ways to indulge your tastebuds

Tuesday

This week, ditch your humdrum workaday meals and swing by these pop-ups, wine tastings, dinners, and parties to try a little something different. Whether it's ice cream you crave, or burgers you must have, Charleston's food scene is here to fill your belly and your Instagram feed with the delicious fare you didn't know you needed. Check it out below:

Grab lunch at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Short Grain’s take on Japanese cuisine plus sweet treats from Life Raft Treats.



Find your perfect summer wine at this tasting at Accent on Wine from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Thursday

Life Raft Treats will be at Grow Food Carolina from 4:30-6 p.m. with their delicious take on mint chocolate cones, choco tacos, and strawberry shortcake.

Stop by Munkle Brewing from 4-8 p.m. for Yappy Hour with Charleston Animal Society.

Bohemian Bull will be serving up cold beer and burgers while you enjoy live music at their Bohemian Market starting at 7 p.m.

Friday

Semilla pops up at Daps from 5-9 p.m. with a preview menu of what's to come at their soon to open Westside brick and mortar.

Life Raft Treats will be spending the afternoon at Second State Coffee (formerly Black Tap) from 1:30-4:30 p.m. serving up their take on an affogato.



Sip and Drool in Magnolia Park & Community Garden in West Ashley starting at 5:30 p.m.; bring your pooch for the dog-related vendors, stick around for treats from King of Pops and Area 51 food truck. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.



It's Mainlaind Container Co.'s first anniversary and they're celebrating all weekend. Friday enjoy live music from Crane Style starting at 9 p.m.; Sat. grab brunch or dinner and enjoy live music from the Spazmatics starting at 6 p.m. and Soulfish closing out the night; and Sunday enjoy brunch, dinner, and music from Occasional Milkshake.



Love beer? Also love wine? Laura Alberts Tasteful Options and Two Blokes Brewing have got you covered with their beer and wine five course dinner starting at 7 p.m. at Laura Alberts on Daniel Island.



Saturday



Life Raft Treats will be at both Freehouse Brewery and Westbrook Brewing Co. from 12-6 p.m.



Support the North Charleston Miracle League by running a beer drinking relay at the North Charleston Coliseum. There will be food from the Misfit Chef, Johnny Poppers, and King of Pops, plus beer stands. The after party at Rusty Bull features jams from Whiskey Diablo, an awards ceremony, drawings for brewery gift cards, and food from Herd Provisions.





The Holy City Americana Fest, Part 2, presented by PBR will be serving a special PBR infused menu to accompany the festivities from 5 to 11 p.m.



Nothing says summer like Sour Saturday at Craft Conundrum. 2Nixons will be onsite with grub. Fun starts at 6 p.m.



Sunday





Find a new best friend and eat some lobster claws at Paws and Claws at the Patriots Point Links starting at 11 a.m. Adoptions runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and there will be food from the Immortal Lobster and Brava Bowls.



Slow Food Charleston hosts a free community potluck with tours of Magnolia Community Garden, a bike valet by Charleston Moves, a photo booth by BeeCause, and mobile farmers market Lowcountry Street grocery slinging produce. Bring a dish to share starting at 4 p.m. — dinner will be inside The Schoolhouse so don't sweat the heat. Slow Food will announce phase two of the Lemon Cling Peach Project with a Peach Pledge to kickstart fundraising.



Apartment Complex 930 NoMo hosts an upper East Bay street food truck fest starting at noon featuring trucks like Roti Rolls and Holy City Waffles.



Learn how to make homemade buttermilk biscuits from James Beard award winning chef Virginia Willis starting at noon at Williams Sonoma.