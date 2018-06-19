Eat

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Drink brews of yesteryear at Holy City's seventh anniversary party on July 21

Fifty Shades of Green is back

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Tue, Jun 19, 2018 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/HOLY CITY
  • Facebook/Holy City
The world is ending on Sat. July 21 at Holy City Brewing on Dorchester Road — and the brewery wants you to celebrate. Holy City is throwing an “End of the World” themed rager for their seventh anniversary, with 25 of their brews on draft (including the winners of “Bring Back This Brew”).

HCB will be serving their clementine pale ale, Clementitious; a chocolate graham cracker imperial stout, S'more of the Worlds; and a super-hopped double IPA, Fifty Shades of Green.

And as far as entertainment goes, you’ll have an opportunity to dunk HCB employees in a classic dunk tank and all of the proceeds will go to Big Brothers and Big Sisters, so you can feel charitable while getting your party on.

You can start showing up in your best “End of the World” costume (suggested, but not required) at 11 a.m and hang around 'til closing time at 9 p.m. You can even bring the kids, but please leave your four legged woofs at home. The big day is still about a month off, so check in with the event Facebook page for more info as the End of the World nears.
Event Details End of the World Party
@ Holy City Brewing
4155-C Dorchester Road
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., July 21, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events and Beer
Map

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • End of the World Party @ Holy City Brewing

    • Sat., July 21, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS