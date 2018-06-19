Drink brews of yesteryear at Holy City's seventh anniversary party on July 21

click to enlarge
The world is ending on Sat. July 21 at Holy City Brewing on Dorchester Road — and the brewery wants you to celebrate. Holy City is throwing an “End of the World” themed rager for their seventh anniversary, with 25 of their brews on draft (including the winners of “Bring Back This Brew”).
HCB will be serving their clementine pale ale, Clementitious; a chocolate graham cracker imperial stout, S'more of the Worlds; and a super-hopped double IPA, Fifty Shades of Green.
And as far as entertainment goes, you’ll have an opportunity to dunk HCB employees in a classic dunk tank and all of the proceeds will go to Big Brothers and Big Sisters, so you can feel charitable while getting your party on.
You can start showing up in your best “End of the World” costume (suggested, but not required) at 11 a.m and hang around 'til closing time at 9 p.m. You can even bring the kids, but please leave your four legged woofs at home. The big day is still about a month off, so check in with the event Facebook page
for more info as the End of the World nears.