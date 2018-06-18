Eat

Monday, June 18, 2018

The Shelter and New Belgium host bike, helmet, and lock drive through Wed. June 20

With a tap takeover on Wednesday

Posted by Christina Burnley on Mon, Jun 18, 2018 at 10:54 AM

The Shelter Kitchen and Bar teams up with New Belgium to support local charity, Going Places, which raises money for kids to have their own bikes. It’s easy to take something like riding a bike for granted, when in reality, so many children miss out on that opportunity. That’s where Going Places steps in.

Now through this Wed. June 20, you can help provide new bikes, helmets, and locks for children who need it most. All you have to do is head over to The Shelter and purchase one of New Belgium’s brews, and a $1 donation will be made to Going Places. Before you head in, bring a youth size bike helmet with you, and you’ll score half off a New Belgium Beer.

The Shelter will be hosting a Tap Takeover Party on June 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. for one last hoorah on the last night of the fundraiser. There will be pool tables, cornhole, live music, and $3 tacos. You’ll have the chance to walk away with your own New Belgium adult bike — and the opportunity to improve someone’s childhood.
Event Details Drink for a Cause
@ The Shelter Kitchen + Bar
202 Coleman Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant, SC
When: Through June 20
Price: Donations
Benefits + Fundraisers and Beer
