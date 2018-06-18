Sarah Adams and Nikki Fairman's Charleston Chow will debut on the Cooking Channel Sun. July 1

✨Well, today is the day we have been waiting for. Two and a half years ago @nikkifairman started an amazing journey that not many people get to experience. We are incredibly proud to announce that on July 1st at 12:30 pm our pilot “Charleston Chow” will be premiering on @thecookingchannel. There have been hundreds of people not only in Charleston, but across the country that have pushed, created, cheered, and eaten with us to help us touch the stars. Let’s do this thing! ✨ Photography and creative by @marybethcreates

