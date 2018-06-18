Sarah Adams and Nikki Fairman's Charleston Chow will debut on the Cooking Channel Sun. July 1

Charleston's Bad Bitches are finally dropping into your TV box starting Sun. July 1 at 12:30 p.m.
Today, local entrepreneurial chef Sarah Adams revealed on social media that after two and a half years of "an amazing journey" she and longtime FIG bartender and co-host of Effin B Radio
Nikki Fairman can officially announce that their pilot of Charleston Chow
will be premiering on The Cooking Channel.
In 2016, Adams told us that after the launch of the fabulous female-only pop-up dinner series, Bad Bitches, "We got approached by a bunch of different production companies all winter ... We held off because we wanted to work with the right people."
Looks like they found them: last fall, we reported
that Adams and Fairman were looking for anyone interested in being cast for a show from High Noon Entertainment (the company behind shows like Cake Boss
and Fixer Upper
).
Here's how the Cooking Channel describes
the first episode of Charleston Chow,
entitled "Dinner Party Divas": "Nikki Fairman and Sarah Adams run an experimental events business out of Charleston, SC. Sarah crafts the delicious food and Nikki brings the fun, creative — and sometimes challenging — asks to life for their clients. The immersive dinners and lavishly themed events include exceptional dishes, drinks, creative designs, music and even costumes."
Since the Bad Bitches' inception in April 2015 (originally founded by Adams, Kelly Kleisner, and Randi Weinstein), Adams and Fairman have kept busy: they launched a line of female-friendly aprons in 2016; created an offshoot of the Bad Bitches dinner series, Aunt Harriet's pop-ups; and Adams launched her own virtual cooking class this past fall. Adams
, who has spent time in the kitchens at FIG and Peninsula Grill, brings her culinary acumen to the table while Fairman, with her F&B and Effin B
chops, brings the party to the pop-ups. Needless to say, we're actually pretty excited for this Chucktown-based reality show (sorry SoCharm).