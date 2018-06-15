Sweet Lulu's Bakery launches a test run for gluten free Fridays

Calling all cookie monsters with a pesky gluten intolerance: you can now add Sweet Lulu's Bakery, Cocktail Caravan, and Pedal Pub (now located at 49 Archdale St.) to your list of gluten free spots to try.

Owner Karen Moran posted on social media that starting today, Sweet Lulu's will create a gluten-free item every Friday if demand is there. Moran says she's tried this before to no avail, so if you love sweet treats and hate gluten, be sure to let her know you're interested. Today's featured treat is a gluten-free chocolate chip cookie made with Bob's Red Mill brown rice and tapioca flours. And we bet that under Moran's deft baking hand (she's been featured on the Cooking Channel and Huffington Post), you won't even miss the gluten.