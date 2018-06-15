Sweet Lulu's Bakery launches a test run for gluten free Fridays

GLUTEN-FREE FRIDAY’S ARE HERE! Cheers to the weekend y’all! You asked for it so here it is. Starting today as a test, every Friday for the next few weeks, I’ll feature one gluten-free item. Today I have gluten-free chocolate chip cookies. They’re made with Bob’s Red Mill brown rice and tapioca flours and they...are...good! If y’all come in and buy our GF item on Friday’s, I’ll keep doing this but...in the past no one buys them, which is why I haven’t made GF items...I hate to throw out food! Sssooo... it’s up to y’all if we continue to have them. Metered Parking Lot Directly Behind My Building.
Calling all cookie monsters with a pesky gluten intolerance: you can now add Sweet Lulu's Bakery, Cocktail Caravan, and Pedal Pub (now located at 49 Archdale St.) to your list of gluten free spots to try.