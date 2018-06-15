Beloved mobile bakery BKeDSHoP opens its first storefront at WestEdge next Fri. June 22

As the new WestEdge development obscures the city's skyline (paradise, parking lots), there is a sweet silver lining to all the cranes dotting the horizon: more room for a BKeDSHoP brick and mortar.
BKedSHoP
's — run by Keila Viera and Christopher Garate — hand-crafted donuts have been popping up at farmers markets around town since 2015, building a loyal following of sugar gurus who can't get enough of those thick, airy squares of sweetness. Starting next Fri. June 22, you won't have to obsessively track the duo on Instagram
to see where they're popping up: they'll be firmly anchored in their very own shop at 99 WestEdge, open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"We want BKeDSHoP to be Charleston's go-to bakery for freshly made donuts, nostalgic treats, and great coffee. Our concept takes an emphasis on bakery items that are American classics like donuts, pop tarts, and house made HoHo's," says Viera. She says in addition to their famed baked goods, BKeDSHoP will be offering locally roasted coffee from King Bean, a full espresso bar, milkshakes made with Lowcountry creamery milk, and floats.
"Chris and I come from a strong culinary and baking background. We are both graduates from the Culinary Institute of American in Hyde Park, and started our careers in NYC. I have worked in New York's staple bakeries such as Thomas Keller's Bouchon Bakery and Magnolia Bakery," says Viera. "Our goal is to bring a city style bakery to Charleston for the first time."