Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Lewis Barbecue turns two and wants to celebrate with you

Stick to your ribs kinda party

Two years ago, pitmaster John Lewis brought his smokers to Charleston and introduced the Lowcountry to the big bad world of Texas barbecue. Lewis Barbecue first opened its doors in June 2016 and has been serving up some of the most Instagrammable (and delightful) 'que in the city ever since. CP readers dubbed Lewis "Best Ribs" in 2018, and Conde Nasty named the spot one of the best restaurants in town, saying it "feels like a friendly picnic for a meat loving club."

Sat. June 30, head down to Nassau Street to celebrate Lewis' two year anniversary with drink specials, live music, and of course, all the barbecue you can comfortably consume. Make sure to visit the bar for pours of $2 Baby Bubble Barbecue Beers, and hop in line early for the Saturday special: giant beef short ribs. Bring the whole fam dam and all your friends to the meaty fest — if you spend $100 at the counter you can choose a free Lewis T-Shirt (in honor of the the traditional two year anniversary gift being cotton).

The bash kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes all day.  
