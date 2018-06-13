Everyone gets free Taco Bell Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. — because basketball

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

We admit we haven't exactly been following the NBA Finals, but we do happen to follow Taco Bell on Twitter. They've announced that, thanks to the Golden State Warriors win, the fast food chain is hosting a "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion.The late night munchie maven promised to dole out free tacos — of the Doritos Locos variety — the first time the road team stole a win from the home team, which is what happened when the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court 110-102 during Game 3.Head to your nearest Taco Bell to live mas and eat free:220 Spring St.1024 St. Andrews Blvd.2040 Savannah Hwy.858 Folly Road5647 Dorchester Road5856 Rivers Ave.7373 Northwoods Blvd.8430 Dorchester Road