Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Everyone gets free Taco Bell Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. — because basketball
Thanks Golden State Warriors
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 12:39 PM
We admit we haven't exactly been following the NBA Finals, but we do happen to follow Taco Bell on Twitter. They've announced that, thanks to the Golden State Warriors win, the fast food chain is hosting a "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion.
The late night munchie maven promised to dole out free tacos — of the Doritos Locos variety — the first time the road team stole a win from the home team, which is what happened when the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court 110-102 during Game 3.
Head to your nearest Taco Bell to live mas and eat free:
Downtown
220 Spring St.
West Ashley
1024 St. Andrews Blvd.
2040 Savannah Hwy.
James Island
858 Folly Road
North Charleston
5647 Dorchester Road
5856 Rivers Ave.
7373 Northwoods Blvd.
8430 Dorchester Road
Tags: Taco Bell, NBA Finals, Image