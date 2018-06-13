Eat

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Coast will reopen bar and patio Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., days after partial roof collapse

Back (sorta) in action

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 9:22 AM


Following heavy rains on the afternoon of Fri. June 8, a portion of COAST Bar and Grill's roof fell through according to a Charleston Fire Dept. photo posted on Twitter.

As crews work to repair the roof, the restaurant released a statement on Tuesday saying that the popular Hutson Alley restaurant will open their patio and bar at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Other parts of the restaurant will remain closed to customers.
If the weather holds up, grab a drink and fare from a limited menu (featuring a few popular dishes from the regular menu) and enjoy the views of Hutson Alley — the main dining room will remain closed while repairs are completed.

Keep up to date with the restaurant's hours of service on Facebook and Instagram.
 
Location Details Coast
Coast
39-D John St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 722-8838
Dinner
Seafood and Bar
Map

Location

