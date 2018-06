Coast will reopen bar and patio Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., days after partial roof collapse

A post shared by Coast Bar and Grill (@coastbarandgrill) on Jun 12, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

Following heavy rains on the afternoon of Fri. June 8, a portion of COAST Bar and Grill's roof fell through according to a Charleston Fire Dept. photo posted on Twitter.As crews work to repair the roof, the restaurant released a statement on Tuesday saying that the popular Hutson Alley restaurant will open their patio and bar at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Other parts of the restaurant will remain closed to customers.If the weather holds up, grab a drink and fare from a limited menu (featuring a few popular dishes from the regular menu) and enjoy the views of Hutson Alley — the main dining room will remain closed while repairs are completed.Keep up to date with the restaurant's hours of service on Facebook and Instagram