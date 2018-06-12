What's Poppin: From Short Grain to 2Nixons, 16 must-attend pop-ups this week

Keeping track of the Charleston food scene is like following Hansel and Gretel's breadcrumbs — no matter what, you'll end up at a glorious gingerbread house, eating your way through town until you can't move an inch. Evil witches aside, there are plenty of opportunities to feast like a fairy tale this week, from nachos at the Joe to pho bowls from April Robinson. Get all the deets below:
Tuesday
Live and Local Tuesday
at the Joe kicks off tonight at 7:05 p.m. Presented by 105.5 The Bridge, the event at Murray's Mezzanine features a menu — with eats like pimento cheese nachos, burger sliders, and a chicken tender hot dog — from local chef Will Lacey, a farmers market on the concourse, live music, and the stylings of guest PA announcer Tessa Spencer.
Every Tues. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Short Grain
pops up at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. This week's menu will feature bone-in egg rolls and onigiri, along with other delicious surprises.
From 5 to 7 p.m., travel to Cotes du Rhone with a wine tasting
at Bistro A Vin. Sip on four different wines: one white, two rose, and one red. Tasting is only $10 per person.
Taste five different champagnes at Wine & Company
starting at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Take in the beautiful gardens of Middleton Place during this wine tasting
and stroll starting at 5:30 p.m.
Basic Kitchen
kicks off a new series of wine dinners with a four-course meal from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. featuring pairings with Aphros Wines by sommelier Patrick Emerson of Curated Selections. You don't need to buy a ticket ahead of time, but reservations are strongly suggested.
Squeeze your way through Hump Day with 2Nixons
and their squeeze burgers at Craft Conundrum starting at 5:45 p.m.
Thursday
Daps
Breakfast & Imbibe hosts Rose! Rose! Rose! with Grapevine Distributing. Enjoy free samples of rosé, specials on select glasses and bottles, and passed hors d'oeuvres.
Celebrate Pride Month with Yasss Queen Drag Bingo
at Voodoo starting at 9:30 There will be rainbow beads, pride flags, girly drinks, naughty prizes, and more.
Friday
April Robinson pops up at Commonhouse Aleworks from 5 to 9 p.m. with Jalan Red
.
It's 2Nixons Izakaya night
at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.
Revelry Brewing takes over the taps at The Brew Cellar
from 6 to 10 p.m. (oh and there will be a seafood paella pop-up, too).
Saturday
Itinerate Literate and Harold's Cabin put on Food for Thought:
Denmark Vesey's Garden at the restaurant starting at 4:30 p.m. Tamika Gadsden will interview the authors of Denmark Vesey's Garden: Slavery and Memory in the Cradle of the Confederacy
and there will be copies of the book to sign. There will be complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a specialty cocktail available for purchase.
Charles Towne Fermentory takes over the taps at House of Brews
from noon to 10 p.m. with pop-up eats from Brannon Florie.
Two Blokes Brewing
hosts three different food trucks all day starting with The Waffle Connection at noon, the Brunch Holiday Food Truck at 4 p.m., and Miss Katie's Sweets at 5 p.m.
Madra Rua in Summerville holds their first ever Bloomsday Celebration
from 6 to 9 p.m. Celebrate Ulysses
with James Joyce inspired cocktails, bingo with excerpts from the novel, a costume contest, and more.