Revelry Brewing and Darling Oyster Bar introduce new collab beer: Beach Bod

Starting the first official day of summer (we know, we know, it's been soooo hot already) Thurs. June 21, all you hop heads will be able to score a new seasonal brew aptly named "Beach Bod."The summer beer collaboration between Revelry Brewing and The Darling Oyster Bar began in April, and over several meetings, the owners of the brewery and the restaurant came up with the citrus-heavy, light drinking beer perfect for sipping at a restaurant or "with your friends on a boat.""We have always been fans of Revelry Brewing and the beers they produce," said Robert Young, co-owner of The Darling in a press release. "We wanted the beer to be something you could enjoy over the warm weather months, which in Charleston can last well into the fall months."Revelry's head brewer/owner Ryan Coker said that they discussed citrus and how it complements seafood, which is the perfect flavor profile for anyone saddling up to the Oyster Bar.Work on your beach bod and get a first taste of Beach Bod at Revelry June 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Revelry. The Darling will be there shucking oysters on the rooftop.