Brews Next: 21 events to drink to this week

There's nothing a cold pint won't fix. As we ease into summer, whether you're busier than ever or trying to figure out what to do with newfound free time, take a moment to visit one of our area breweries or tap rooms. You'll find trivia, yoga, new beers on tap, and plenty of pups (see above). Check it out below:B1 of the beer slinging bingo players at Two Blokes starting at 7 p.m.Every Tues. Low Tide infuses one of their 12 beers on tap with unique ingredients — this Tues. try the Southern Border Chocolate Porter infused with candied bacon and chipotles.

Owner of Schmaltz Brewing Co. Jeremy Cowan introduces his new Sling Shot American Lager to Mellow Mushroom with a Q&A session from 4 to 6 p.m.



Run for brews at Charleston Beer Works starting at 7 p.m. The shoes optional run is followed by an after party with giveaways.



Do you know your Disney princesses and theme songs? Then head to Ghost Monkey for Disney trivia starting at 6:30 p.m. Low Tide's Brains and Brews starts at 7 p.m., Holy City's starts at 6:30 p.m., and Cooper River's starts at 7 p.m.



Fleet Feet Sports Mt. Pleasant hosts their first 2018 summer pub run at Revelry Brewing starting at 6:30 p.m.



