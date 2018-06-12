Brews Next: 21 events to drink to this week

There's nothing a cold pint won't fix. As we ease into summer, whether you're busier than ever or trying to figure out what to do with newfound free time, take a moment to visit one of our area breweries or tap rooms. You'll find trivia, yoga, new beers on tap, and plenty of pups (see above). Check it out below:
Tuesday
B1 of the beer slinging bingo players at Two Blokes
starting at 7 p.m.
Every Tues. Low Tide
infuses one of their 12 beers on tap with unique ingredients — this Tues. try the Southern Border Chocolate Porter infused with candied bacon and chipotles.
Wednesday
Owner of Schmaltz Brewing Co. Jeremy Cowan introduces his new Sling Shot American Lager to Mellow Mushroom with a Q&A session from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday
Run for brews at Charleston Beer Works starting at 7 p.m. The shoes optional run is followed by an after party with giveaways.
Do you know your Disney princesses and theme songs? Then head to Ghost Monkey for Disney trivia starting at 6:30 p.m. Low Tide's Brains and Brews starts at 7 p.m., Holy City's starts at 6:30 p.m., and Cooper River's starts at 7 p.m.
Fleet Feet Sports Mt. Pleasant hosts their first 2018 summer pub run at Revelry Brewing starting at 6:30 p.m.
Bottles of Mt. Pleasant hosts Tap Takeover
every Thurs. from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. where a new brewery will take over the six growler taps at Bottles for you to taste and fill up your own growler to go.
Circa 1886 holds a four-course craft beer dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. All beer is from Frothy Beard and menu items include scallops with English cucumbers, Ashley Farms chicken pot pie, and a Kobe beef burger.
Celebrate Father's Day early at The Restoration with a Tradesman Brewing Co. beer dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.
Chicago's Moody Tongue Brewing visits Craft Conundrum with special bottles and beers on draft starting at 5 p.m.
Friday
From 6 to 9 p.m. you can catch some reggae rock beach jams from Thomas Champagne
at Palmetto Brewery along with some barbecue from Cooking Carolina Pit BBQ food truck.
Saturday
If you missed Bendy Brewski
on Monday, don't fret. This yoga and pint event will also take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at Ghost Monkey Brewery. Stick around to shop
local vendors from 3 to 7 p.m.
Charles Towne Fermentory takes over the taps at House of Brews
from noon to 10 p.m. Brannon Florie will pop up with a food menu including scallop crudo, charred corn Kewpie, smoked chicken wings, tots, tacos, Pier 41 double burger, and hot chicken.
Sunday
All dad's get one free beer at Dockery's
on Father's Day.
Frothy hosts their Westworld Watch Party
starting at 9 p.m.
Southern Tails Adoption
pops up at Low Tide from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Last time we were at the brewery, a dozen Southern Tails pups were there, looking for furever homes. Nothing better than showing up for a beer and leaving with a new best friend.
Bingo and beer with your pops at Summerville's Oak Road Brewery
starting at 3 p.m.
Take a Bendy Brewski yoga class at Holy City
, then settle in for beers and brunch.