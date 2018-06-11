Still Soul Studio holds free yoga and meditation classes every Mon. for F&B community

A post shared by still. (@stillsoulstudio) on Mar 2, 2018 at 6:15am PST

In the wake of the two high-profile suicides, including a beloved member of the world-wide F&B community, it's important that everyone, especially those under extreme daily stress (read: cooks, managers, bartenders, servers, dishwashers) take some time to let all that shit go.Still Soul Studio, in conjunction with The Heirloom Foundation, an organization committed to partnering chefs with their communities to create a better quality of life for culinary professionals, will have two free classes every Monday for members of the F&B community.The 6:30 p.m. 45-minute "still flow" will focus on body awareness and mindful movement promoting strength and flexibility. The 7:30 p.m. yoga nidra class is a 45-minute conscious relaxation practice that is intended to induce total physical, mental, and emotional relaxation. If you have questions about either class, email Kerry@StillSoulStudio.com or call (843) 991-0973.