Eat

Monday, June 11, 2018

Still Soul Studio holds free yoga and meditation classes every Mon. for F&B community

Be still

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 11:30 AM

A post shared by still. (@stillsoulstudio) on


In the wake of the two high-profile suicides, including a beloved member of the world-wide F&B community, it's important that everyone, especially those under extreme daily stress (read: cooks, managers, bartenders, servers, dishwashers) take some time to let all that shit go.

Still Soul Studio, in conjunction with The Heirloom Foundation, an organization committed to partnering chefs with their communities to create a better quality of life for culinary professionals, will have two free classes every Monday for members of the F&B community.

The 6:30 p.m. 45-minute "still flow" will focus on body awareness and mindful movement promoting strength and flexibility. The 7:30 p.m. yoga nidra class is a 45-minute conscious relaxation practice that is intended to induce total physical, mental, and emotional relaxation. If you have questions about either class, email Kerry@StillSoulStudio.com or call (843) 991-0973.

Location Details Still Soul Studio
Still Soul Studio
579 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
General Location
Map

Tags: , ,

  |  

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS