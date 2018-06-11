Mondo's Italian Cuisine celebrates 20 years with free chocolate chip cannolis

Time to celebrate! Reflecting on the past two decades of business and what comes to mind are ALL OF YOU who have supported us in this amazing ride. We’d love to share something sweet in return. Join us this evening, wish us a HAPPY 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY, and get a free Chocolate Chip Cannoli for the table to share!

A post shared by Mondos Delite (@mondositaliancuisine) on Jun 11, 2018 at 9:44am PDT