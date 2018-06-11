Eat

Monday, June 11, 2018

Mondo's Italian Cuisine celebrates 20 years with free chocolate chip cannolis

Congratulazioni!

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 1:06 PM

Two decades of handmade pasta, friendly service, and thousands upon thousands of carafes of deliciously smooth chianti is something to celebrate. A James Island stalwart and Italian staple, Mondo's is a strip mall restaurant with a downtown brain and neighborhood heart.

Tonight, help this long standing gem celebrate 20 years in the biz by swinging by for dinner and sticking around for dessert. Everyone who comes in will receive one free chocolate chip cannoli for the table to share. Mondo's opens at 5 p.m.
Location Details Mondo's
915 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston, SC
(843) 795-8400
Lunch & Dinner (Mon.-Sat.). Closed Sun.
Italian
Map

Tags: ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS