Mondo's Italian Cuisine celebrates 20 years with free chocolate chip cannolis

Two decades of handmade pasta, friendly service, and thousands upon thousands of carafes of deliciously smooth chianti is something to celebrate. A James Island stalwart and Italian staple, Mondo's is a strip mall restaurant with a downtown brain and neighborhood heart.
Time to celebrate! Reflecting on the past two decades of business and what comes to mind are ALL OF YOU who have supported us in this amazing ride. We’d love to share something sweet in return. Join us this evening, wish us a HAPPY 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY, and get a free Chocolate Chip Cannoli for the table to share!