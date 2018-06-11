Charleston Food Writer releases new book with a Bowens Island throw-down

How social media influencers are changing the way we see the Charleston dining scene

Photos, Followers, and Free Food

It's a Saturday morning and you reach for your phone out of habit. Scrolling past a low quality Android selfie from a high school classmate, and a bar video from the night before that you refuse to turn your sound on for, lies Instagram gold: perfectly stacked slices of bacon atop a golden omelette, with a crisped brown biscuit on the side and an inscrutable breakfast sandwich on rye bread in a separate dish — an overindulgent visual targeting your brain (and wallet) more than your actual digestive capacity.

By Adam Manno

Features