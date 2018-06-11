Eat

Monday, June 11, 2018

Charleston Food Writer releases new book with a Bowens Island throw-down

Book it

Posted by Katie Lyons on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge Candice Herriott goes by @ChsFoodWriter - RUTA SMITH FILE
  • Ruta Smith file
  • Candice Herriott goes by @ChsFoodWriter
If you have some money to blow ($220 worth of spare change, to be exact), want to taste fare prepped by a handful of top Charleston chefs, and religiously follow @ChsFoodWriter on Instagram, then be sure to scoop up a spot at Candice Herriott's upcoming book release party at Bowens Island Sun. June 24.

Local food writer and blogger Herriott is launching her new book, Provisions to Plate: A Charleston Seasonal Collective, with a party starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be music from the Blue Stone Ramblers and plates from contributing chefs including Emily Hahn, Joe DiMaio, Vinson Petrillo, Jacques Larson, Anthony DiBernardo, Leila Schardt and Tito Marino, Blair Machado, and Shuai Wang with treats from Sugar Bakeshop.  
Herriott's book features these chefs, plus local farmers, fishermen, and products. There are photo spreads capturing the Lowcountry's vibrant food scene, plus interviews and recipes. "I loved working closely with the farmers, chefs, fishers, bakers, and mixologists to create this book, which shares the heart and soul of where our food comes from," said Herriott in a press release.

All guests will receive a copy of the book, and will learn more about Herriot's process during the dinner. Proceeds from the party will go to the ongoing support for publication of the book, its production, and contributors. 
Event Details CHSFoodWriter Book Release Party
@ Bowens Island Restaurant
1870 Bowens Island Road
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., June 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Price: $220 per ticket with a copy of the book included
Buy Tickets
Books + Poetry and Foodie Events
Map

