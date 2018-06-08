Sommelier Sarah O'Kelley's top three roses will help you celebrate National Rose Day

click to enlarge
Tomorrow is National Rosé Day which, like most national holidays, doesn't do much in the way of changing our plans — of course we're going to sip crisp pink wines on the second Saturday in June. But if you're tired of the same 'ole boxed iteration from Trader Joe's (no judgement) and want to celebrate in style, we've got three stellar selections, all under $25, from Edmund's Oast Exchange — and Best of Charleston 2018 winner
for best somm— sommelier Sarah O'Kelley. Find your favorite below:
Leitz Rosé of Pinot Noir
Rheingau, Germany
$16
"Everyone needs an incredibly priced/super tasty rosé, and this is just that — from famed German winemaker Johannes Leitz. You will want more than just one bottle!"
Rootdown Rosé of Troussea
Sierra Foothills, CA
$24
"This bright, high acid rosé will work wonderfully with food, especially local seafood — even a shrimp boil! This is an outstanding new world rosé made from an esoteric French grape, plus the winery's name is an homage to the Beastie Boys!"
La Commanderie de Peyrassol, Rosé of Cinsault, Syrah, Grenache, and Mourvedre
Cotes de Provence, France
$25
"There's no way to write up a sampling of rosés without including a classic Provencal rosé. This tastes of strawberries and watermelon but with an undercurrent of minerality that speaks of its heritage. And speaking of heritage, this property goes back to the 13th century — founded by the Knights Templar."
All bottles can be purchases at Edmund's Oast Exchange. Hours are Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sun. noon to 5 p.m.