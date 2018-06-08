Eat

After heavy rains, a portion of COAST Bar and Grill's roof collapses

No injuries have been reported

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Fri, Jun 8, 2018 at 3:45 PM

USAR members, Fire Marshals, and Building Inspectors responded to COAST Bar & Grill this afternoon following a rain-induced roof collapse. A quarter of the Hutson Alley restaurant's roof feel through, according to a Charleston Fire Department photo posted on Twitter on Fri. June 8 at 3:37 p.m.

COAST did not return requests for comments, but CFD reports that no injuries have been reported.

John and Hutson streets remain closed. 

