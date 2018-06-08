After heavy rains, a portion of COAST Bar and Grill's roof collapses

Following a significant rain event this afternoon, crews responded to a roof collapse at Coast Bar and Grill on John St. USAR members, Fire Marshals, and Building Inspectors are evaluating the building. No injuries have been reported. John and Hutson St. are closed. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/YgZdAryKkq — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) June 8, 2018

USAR members, Fire Marshals, and Building Inspectors responded to COAST Bar & Grill this afternoon following a rain-induced roof collapse. A quarter of the Hutson Alley restaurant's roof feel through, according to a Charleston Fire Department photo posted on Twitter on Fri. June 8 at 3:37 p.m.COAST did not return requests for comments, but CFD reports that no injuries have been reported.John and Hutson streets remain closed.