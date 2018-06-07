New King Street self-pour wine bar Uncork holds pre-opening celebration today

Situated between Callie's Hot Little Biscuit and the Rarebit, Uncork Charleston (476 King St.) is the newest self-pour spot to open on King Street — Pour Taproom is only a few blocks down.
There will be a pre-opening celebration this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. with a red ribbon cutting by Mayor Tecklenburg, and the wine bar will officially open for service some time next week. Their hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Mon.-Fri. and noon to midnight Sat. and Sun.
"We have created a wine destination we dreamed of having in Charleston," said partner Ken Schneider in a press release. "It's an opportunity to taste and sample wines that peak your interest. Our wines will represent numerous regions, varietals, and price points."
An Eater article from earlier this year explains how the self-pour process works (same deal as Pour): patrons hand over their credit card and receive an Uncork card. The card keeps track of the ounces poured, and you will be charged when you decided you've sloshed enough tannins around.
The wine bar will "debut downtown's first exact wine pour dispensing system made in Italy by Enomatic." Patrons can pour their own glasses choosing tastes, half glasses, or full glasses. In addition to the vino, Uncork will serve
a variety of cheeses, charcuterie, pate, desserts, caviar, $6 Fiji water, and a few bites from Leyla Lebanese restaurant.
The interior features exposed brick walls, a few high top tables, a community table, a 10-seat bar, cozy chairs in the front windows, and one hella high tech pouring system. Check out a video of the bar below, and keep up to date with its official grand opening by following Uncork on Facebook
and Instagram
.