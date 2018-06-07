Thursday, June 7, 2018
Harbinger Cafe and Monarch Wine Merchants throw joint first anniversary party
Cheers to many more
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Thu, Jun 7, 2018 at 1:17 PM
They're a match made in twee heaven. Monarch Wine Merchants and Harbinger are not just neighbors, they're friends, too. And why wouldn't they be? One fuels the masses with matcha and one winds them down with merlot. They're staffed by friendly, knowledgeable sartorial angels (seriously, Harbinger baristas, can we snag your wardrobes?) and their products aren't cheap, but they're worth it. And, to top it all off, the two practically share a birthday — they opened last June within two weeks of each other.
Celebrate the coffee shop's and the wine retailer's first trip around the sun Sunday June 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 1107 King. There will be goodies from both spots, plus pizza from Renzo (also proffering a bad ass product — read our review
from this week's issue). And it's Father's Day, so treat your pops to the coolest fete this side of King St.
Tags: Renzo, Monarch Wine Merchant, Harbinger Cafe & Bakery, Image