Wednesday, June 6, 2018

This June, kids eat for only $3 at Verde weekdays from 4-7 p.m.

An unbeleaf-able deal

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Jun 6, 2018 at 11:01 AM

School's out for the summer which means if you've got little ones or you watch a flock for someone else, you've got a lot of entertaining to do. After your fifth trip to the aquarium or your tenth spin around the park, you'll need to feed your starving wards.

Before your rush to your nearest drive-thru, chew on this: locally owned and operated and deliciously healthy Verde is offering a special for kids, "Kids Eat Three," throughout the month of June. Mon.-Fri. kids eat for only $3 from 4 to 7 p.m. Build your own beautiful bowl while the kids choose their faves — the seasonal Backyard BBQ made with romaine, grape tomato, raw corn, pickled jalapeno, white cheddar, cornbread croutons, and a barbecue vinaigrette sounds pretty kidtastic to us.

Follow Verde on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to speed with their special deals and seasonal selections. The kids eat three deal is not valid at the restaurant's Workshop summer pop-up.

Location Details Verde
Verde
616 Long Point Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, SC
Vegetarian + Organic and Soup & Salad
Map
Location Details Verde
Verde
13 Magnolia Rd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 203-6192
Vegetarian + Organic and Soup & Salad
Map
Location Details Verde
Verde
730 Coleman Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant, SC
(843) 388-4394
Lunch & Dinner
Vegetarian + Organic and Soup & Salad
Map
Location Details Verde
Verde
347 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 579-2884
Lunch & Dinner
Vegetarian + Organic and Soup & Salad
Map

