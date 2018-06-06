Wednesday, June 6, 2018
This June, kids eat for only $3 at Verde weekdays from 4-7 p.m.
An unbeleaf-able deal
School's out for the summer which means if you've got little ones or you watch a flock for someone else, you've got a lot of entertaining to do. After your fifth trip to the aquarium or your tenth spin around the park, you'll need to feed your starving wards.
Before your rush to your nearest drive-thru, chew on this: locally owned and operated and deliciously healthy Verde is offering a special for kids, "Kids Eat Three," throughout the month of June. Mon.-Fri. kids eat for only $3 from 4 to 7 p.m. Build your own beautiful bowl while the kids choose their faves — the seasonal Backyard BBQ made with romaine, grape tomato, raw corn, pickled jalapeno, white cheddar, cornbread croutons, and a barbecue vinaigrette sounds pretty kidtastic to us.
to keep up to speed with their special deals and seasonal selections. The kids eat three deal is not valid at the restaurant's Workshop summer pop-up.
