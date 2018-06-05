Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Cross two items off your Charleston bucket list with the help of 100 Things to do in Charleston authors
She-crab soup and Italian feasts, please
Whether you're here to stay or visiting for just the day, tackling the best of Charleston can be overwhelming, but authors and travel journalists Lynn and Cele Seldon have the quintessential itinerary you never knew you needed.
This Thurs. June 7, the authors of 100 Things to Do in Charleston Before You Die
host a book discussion at 82 Queen, where guests will be able to dive right into checking items off their bucket list as they slurp down the restaurant's famous she-crab soup (number 5 on the author's list). For $45 you'll get that famed soup, jambalaya, a glass of bubbly, and a signed copy of the book.
If you still have burning questions for the Seldons and want to check out more of their must-see spots, head to Kiawah (number 49 on the list) Sat. June 9 for a brunch and book signing at Tomasso at Turtle Point. Dine on an Italian-style buffet prepared by Chef Derick Wade and then posit your queries during a Q&A session and book signing. The $50 ticket includes food and a copy of the book.
