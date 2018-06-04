Brews Next: 22 cold and frothy events to attend this week

As temperatures rise and thunderstorms rage, all we want to do is retreat to the cool caverns of a local brewery to sling back a few summer-inspired ales. You too? Perfect — here's where to sip on suds this week:
Monday
Did you know Low Tide Brewing's building used to be a bingo parlor? With a nod to its history, the brewery will now host Mon. night bingo
from 7 to 9 p.m. Dough Boyz Pizza will be onsite with eats.
Get in 45 minutes of a yoga flow before slinging back a few at Frothy Beard
starting at 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday
The Alzheimer's Association will host a kick off party
for the 2018 Charleston Walk to End Alzheimer's at Frothy starting at 4 p.m. All are welcome to the kickoff party, especially caregivers, those who have lost loved ones, families, businesses, faith-based organizations, and more.
Every Tues., Low Tide infuses
one of their 12 beers on tap — this Tuesday they'll be infusing their Aloha Beaches (a wheat/pineapple) with coconut and strawberries. Wear your Low Tide gear and get $1 off all your beers (you'll wanna save your money for fare from Herd Provisions).
Grab some liquid courage then sing your heart out at Commonhouse Aleworks' open mic
night starting at 7 p.m.
Every Tues. starting at 6 p.m. Tradesman Brewing Co.
holds training rides with a portion of proceeds from every beer sale going to JDRF, a Type 1 Diabetes Research organization.
Wednesday
Hump day is for trivia, ya nerds. Cooper River
and Low Tide
iterations both kick off at 7 p.m., and Holy City's
starts at 6:30 p.m.
If you're more of a bingo babe, Frothy hosts bingo and beer
starting at 7 p.m.
From 4 to 10 p.m. the King Street Dispensary
celebrates hump day with Wicked Weed Wednesday. There will be live music rare Wicked Weed brews, giveaways, and a Q&A with the Wicked Weed brew team.
Thursday
Thirsty Thursday means earning your beer at Commonhouse Aleworks
. Starting at 6:15 p.m. meet at the brewery and choose to run either a one mile or 5k route.
Take part in Trivia with Friends
at Frothy starting at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
From 2 to 9 p.m. Holy City
hosts a La Fortuna beer release. HCB teamed up with Lenny Boy Brewing in Charlotte a few weeks ago and kettle-soured a lager with some pineapple and now they're celebrating this across the Carolinas collab.
Saturday
At Ghost Monkey Brewing
from 3 to 6 p.m. join in for a fun-filled Pet Helpers fundraiser with beer, food trucks, raffles, and a biscuit making contest. The biscuits will be made from the brewery's spent grain.
Suds and Savasana
starts at 11 a.m. at Low Tide. Pay $10 for yoga, or $15 if you want to yoga and grab a pint post savasana.
Help raise money for Dorchester Paws during this Ales & Tails
Brewery Poker Run. The first kickstands are up at 11:30 a.m. and the ride goes from Cooper River Brewing to Two Blokes to Commonhouse to Oak Road to Fat Pig Brewing. The ride ends at Freehouse Brewery with the last bike in no later than 5 pm.
Ghost Monkey's Yoga and Beer
starts at 10:15 a.m. — mats are available to borrow.
Visit Itinerate Literate's bookmobile
at the Brew Cellar starting at 1 p.m.
From noon to 6 p.m. Frothy hosts A Celebration of Hops f
eaturing more than 20 different IPAs from breweries both local and from across the country.
Sunday
The WestWorld Watch Party
continues this Sun. starting at 9 p.m.
Sunday Funday at Holy City Brewing
with yoga and brunch starting at 10 a.m.