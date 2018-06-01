Pour Taproom announces new chef and elevated "beer-centric" food menu

click to enlarge Provided

click to enlarge Provided

The chef's take on shrimp and grits: Key West wild pink shrimp with grit cake fries.

Pour Taproom, the "tallest rooftop bar" on the peninsula, has, since, its opening, been a solid place to sip cider, beer, wine, and cocktails. The taproom has recently hired Chef Dean Szablewski, a former Marine, to head up a new "beer-centric" menu, so patrons have some elevated bar fare to soak up the 70+ libations on tap."Beer has always been the main feature of Pour Taproom and I am excited to incorporate some local brews into my menu items," said Szablewski in a press release. "I will showcase fresh, local produce as I do my takes on some Southern classics."These takes on Southern classics include cider and peach bork belly, Pour Nachos with IPA cheese sauce, Barrett's Ginger Beer and Abita root beer roasted pork shoulder sliders, a new take on shrimp and grits, a Lowcountry salad, and loaded hummus with pita chips. Check out the full menu below: