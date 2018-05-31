Special Deals for Fri. June 1

Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating by offering a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. The classic donuts include glazed, chocolate cake, strawberry with sprinkles, and more. Treat-yo-self to an ice coffee and a free donut on your way to work.





Glazed makes their creations from scratch every day and the rotating menu includes unique flavors like Far East Peach, Sweet Corn and Blueberry, Vegan Chocolate Mint, and Maple Bacon. On June 1, Glazed Donuts is offering a $5 gift card with your first assorted dozen and giveaways all day. They also have free delivery so you can get your donut fix anywhere in the Lowcountry.





Krispy Kreme is offering one free donut of your choice, no purchase necessary, all day long. One more time: one free donut, no purchase necessary! The location on Savannah Hwy. has a drive-thru so you can grab a donut on your morning commute without even getting out of your car.



BKeD will be popping up with their circles of sweetness tomorrow at Brown Fox Coffee and Storehouse Noisette Blvd. from 7 to 10 a.m. and the MUSC Horseshoe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All of BKeD's donuts are hand made in small batches.



Donuts all the time

Joey Bag A Donuts in Mt. Pleasant is the perfect spot to try something new as they have over 50 types of donuts including the cult favorite Maple Bacon Bar. If you are passionated about National Donut Day, you can order a personalized donut cake to celebrate. They are only open Thurs.-Sun. and usually have a line out the door so make sure you get there early.





Bib.On is perfect for vegans, or for anyone trying to avoid breaking the calorie bank. Anne Catherine is the queen of glaze, making donuts that taste as delicious as they look. You can track down these healthy treats at Basic Kitchen, Beech, and Skinny Dip. Too busy to stop by? Do-nut worry, you can order them on her site at a half dozen for $21 and a dozen for $42.





Brown’s Court Bakery knows how to satisfy your sweet tooth. Stop by for a bite that’s worthy of a cheat meal. These Insta-worthy donuts are the perfect way to celebrate one of our favorite national holidays. From White Chocolate Blueberry to jam filled, Brown’s Court Bakery gets it right every time.