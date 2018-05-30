Want to bring your pup to Tradesman Brewing? You'll need to join the Growler Club

click to enlarge File

You can bring this cutie to the brewery if you get him registered.

In preparation for their grand re-opening in a few weeks, Tradesman Brewing Co. is launching a new dog-friendly “Growler Club.” The club is designed to register dog visitors, keep everyone safe, and ensure that the brewery can operate for many years to come. It’s basically Cheers, but better, because you can bring your dog.



In 2016, we wrote about COAST and Holy City instituting no dog policies, citing incidents where dogs bit employees. We at CP, and most every beer drinker we've ever met, love dogs. But imagine a busy weekend afternoon, with toddlers teetering around, beer flowing, and tons of people shuffling from bar to table. Add an unruly dog to the mix, and well, disaster could very well strike.

Tradesman is owned and operated by dog lovers and they want their new 2,000-square-foot patio to be a place locals can hang out with their furry friends, enjoy the breeze, and drink a great brew. They just want to make sure that patio is enjoyable for all patrons, both two and four-legged.



To register your pup for the Growler Club, all you need is a current copy of their shot records and $10 for a Tradesman dog tag. The membership is good for the calendar year and allows the brewery to better get to know you and your dog.

Registration for the Growler Club starts this weekend, June 2-3, from noon-6:00 p.m. Stop by their pop-up beer garden at 1647 King St. Ext. to fill out a waiver and get a custom wrench-shaped dog tag.