What's Poppin': 18 foodie events to check out this week

Anyone else recovering from that three day weekend? Between Spoleto, Memorial Day, and mercurial Mother Nature, we're still trying to get ourselves back into the swing of things, and grocery shopping is pretty far down on that list. Skip the dinner prep and check out one of these tasty pop ups instead:
Tuesday
Tonight's RiverDogs live and local pop-up
features The Castejons. Starting at 6:05 p.m. in Murray's Mezzanine, enjoy eats including a house-made chorizo sausage dog with Manchego cheese, roasted red peppers, and house made dill pickles; a Spanish potato salad with charred local shrimp; saucy Spanish pork and beef meatballs with roasted potatoes; local veggies with goat cheese empanadas and house made pickles; and a TBD dessert most likely featuring seasonal fruit.
Grace Church Cathedral opens up their annual tea room
through June 8, Mon.-Sat 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu
items include okra soup, tomato tart, chicken salad, and other classics.
Wine & Company on Meeting Street holds a wines of South Africa tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests will taste a high acid Chenin Blanc, juicy Cabernet Franc, and some funky Pinotage.
Short Grain pops up
at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. starting at 5 p.m.
Rebel Taqueria
takes over at The Brick every Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. Grab a taco $4 tequila specials.
Wednesday
Eat, Sip, & Breathe
at Cannon Distillery from 6 to 8 p.m. The American Lung Association in South Carolina is hosting a LUNG FORCE event benefiting women's lung health. There will be live music, locally sourced cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $35 and include two drinks. All proceeds go to the American Lung Association in South Carolina.
Thursday
Kwei Fei Snacks and Noodles pops up
at Charles Towne Fermentory from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
It's not exactly food related, but where else can you get $3 meowmosas and $6 purremium wines? Starting at 8 p.m. local mewsician Georgia Moon
plays jams at Pounce Cat Cafe
while guests sip on drink specials and cuddle kitties. $5 at the door, cash only.
Friday
Kick off June with beer and pizza (beach bods be damned!) at Craft Conundrum starting at 5 p.m. SliceCo,
while no longer holding down the cheesy fort at Workshop, is still going strong and will serve up the slices you love all night.
Dig17A holds a Lowcountry Boil s
tarting at 6 p.m. There will be $15 all-you-can-eat boil, tunes from DJ Sly starting at 6 p.m., $3 shot specials, and an outdoor dance floor. Yeehaw.
Kwei Fei
continues their delicious residency at The Daily Fri. and Sat. from 6 p.m. til midnight.
Starting this Friday at 5:30 p.m. Edmund's Oast Exchange will host Champagne & Jazz
Friday. Enjoy $10 glasses of Champagne and live jazz performed by local guitarist Ryan Flannery. Light snacks, such as fancy potato chips, will be provided as well.
Saturday
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. celebrate the official grand opening
of Codfather Proper Fish & Chip's new location at 4254 Spruill Ave. Festivities include an official ribbon cutting by Mayor Summey at 11 a.m., live music all day, a fish and chips eating contest, a best British accent contest, a British invasion photo booth, MINI of Charleston car club show, kids activities, and special Holy City Brewing beer on tap.
Get funky from 5 to 10 p.m. at Rusty Bull Brewing's What the Funk
event. There will be funk music from The Black Diamond Band, breakfast food from The Waffle Connection, and plenty of inventive beers on tap to sate your thirst.
Pawley's Island Brewing Company in North Charleston hosts a What the Shell! release party
from 2 to 6 p.m. Join the brewery and the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center as they tap the first kegs of What The Shell! Pilsner. There will be food trucks, live music, a bounce house, and activities provided by the Aquarium. A portion of proceeds from sales of What the Shell! will benefit the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center.
Sunday
Help raise money for Chris Dixon, the Tavern & Table manager who was shot during an armed robbery in April, at this corn hole benefit
at Rivertowne Public House from 2 to 5 p.m.
Chef BJ Dennis throws a Sunday supper barbecue
at Fields Farms from 5 to 7 p.m. NASA engineer and Manning, S.C. native Dr. Howard Conyers joins Dennis to prepare a meal of heritage goat and hog from Holy City Hogs on Wadmalaw; seafood okra soup with blue crab, shrimp, okra, and tomato; Charleston red rice with Carolina gold and Van's famous creole sausage from New Orleans; 'dressed' South Carolina peache with West African benne seed, honey, hot pepper, and green seasoning; cucumber and tomatoes with black pepper and vinegar; fresh, seasonal fruit; and heirloom cornmeal fritters.
Grab a plate of fried seafood at Bowens Island from 4 to 8 p.m. then kick back and enjoy blues and swing music
from Smoky Wiener, Wanda Johnson, Christian Smalls, and the Black Diamond Band.