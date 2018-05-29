Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Sweet Lulu's Bakery brings moonshine pop tarts to 49 Archdale St.
by Kinsey Gidick
on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 9:06 AM
Tucked into 250-square-feet at the corner of Archdale and Beaufain streets, Karen Moran has opened her first brick-and-mortar — Sweet Lulu's Bakery
. Formerly just a mobile business, Moran decided to buy a space last year and finally found the tiny storefront this spring. Longtime Charlestonians may recall the space once held Celia Cerasoli's Celia's Porta Via. But you won't find any lasagnas there today.
Inside the charming shop, Moran has decorated it with two tiny tables just big enough to seat sweets lovers looking for a bite of her mason jar desserts and signature moonshine pop tarts. There are a few breakfast items too, including muffins and a raspberry granola bar. You can grab a bottle of water for a buck or a King Bean Iced coffee for $3.
Sweet Lulu's is be open Mon-Fri. 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sun. 8 a.m.-noon.
