Eat

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Sweet Lulu's Bakery brings moonshine pop tarts to 49 Archdale St.

Pop to it

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 9:06 AM

click to enlarge KINSEY GIDICK
  • Kinsey Gidick
Tucked into 250-square-feet at the corner of Archdale and Beaufain streets, Karen Moran has opened her first brick-and-mortar — Sweet Lulu's Bakery. Formerly just a mobile business, Moran decided to buy a space last year and finally found the tiny storefront this spring. Longtime Charlestonians may recall the space once held Celia Cerasoli's Celia's Porta Via. But you won't find any lasagnas there today.
Related Sweet Lulu's Bakery now has an Archdale Street address: Truck stops here
Sweet Lulu's Bakery now has an Archdale Street address
Truck stops here
Karen Moran, the owner of Sweet Lulu's mobile bakery, just signed the lease on her first brick-and-mortar location.
By Kinsey Gidick
Eat
Inside the charming shop, Moran has decorated it with two tiny tables just big enough to seat sweets lovers looking for a bite of her mason jar desserts and signature moonshine pop tarts. There are a few breakfast items too, including muffins and a raspberry granola bar. You can grab a bottle of water for a buck or a King Bean Iced coffee for $3.
click to enlarge KINSEY GIDICK
  • Kinsey Gidick
Sweet Lulu's is be open Mon-Fri. 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sun. 8 a.m.-noon.
click to enlarge KINSEY GIDICK
  • Kinsey Gidick

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS