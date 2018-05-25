GrowFood Carolina expands storage space by 20 percent with new shipping container

click to enlarge Kinsey Gidick

GrowFood Carolina's new "reefer" or refrigerated shipping container

GrowFood Carolina, the state's first local food hub, has been so successful, it's run out of room. Or as manager Sara Clow puts it, "we're busting at the seams."But that's not necessarily a bad thing. As Clow described it in a recent newsletter, "Running out of space is a good problem to have. And there’s an easy solution. A refrigerated shipping container (or reefer) is an effective way to create more space at our warehouse. Spanning 40 feet, a reefer can provide an additional 400 square feet of space. For us, that represents a 20 percent increase in cold storage and more opportunities to support local farms."So they've installed the refrigerated shipping container to fill the fridge void. The large container will be outfitted with electricity by next week and start housing fresh local produce soon after.