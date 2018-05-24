Sticky Fingers offers $5.26 specials to help ease I-526 traffic pain

click to enlarge Provided

Eat this at home with your family ... or stuff it in your face in your car. Your choice.

No matter where you live in the Lowcountry, there's a good chance traffic has been sucking for you. Sticky Fingers is here to help with a variety of $5.26 special offers.While the Wando bridge remains closed, guests can subtract $5.26 from Sticky Fingers express meals at the Mt. Pleasant, downtown, and Summerville Sticky Fingers locations. These take-out meals include any combo of pork ribs, smoked chicken, and pulled pork, plus a pint of baked beans, coleslaw, and a bottle of Sticky Fingers barbecue sauce. The idea here is that you can take this meal home and not worry about cooking for your whole family. Likely, though, you'll consume the food in its entirety, sitting in your car in dead stop traffic, crying through the 'cue.The Mt. Pleasant Sticky Fingers will cater lunches to area offices; if you spend $250 or more, Sticky Fingers will reduce the delivery fee to $5.26. Call (843) 856-7427 to place your order.And, last but not least, this Sat. May 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., stop into any of the Charleston area Sticky Fingers and snag a barbecue sandwich and fries for just $5.26.