Thursday, May 24, 2018

Sticky Fingers offers $5.26 specials to help ease I-526 traffic pain

Crying through the 'cue

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, May 24, 2018 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge Eat this at home with your family ... or stuff it in your face in your car. Your choice. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
No matter where you live in the Lowcountry, there's a good chance traffic has been sucking for you. Sticky Fingers is here to help with a variety of $5.26 special offers.

While the Wando bridge remains closed, guests can subtract $5.26 from Sticky Fingers express meals at the Mt. Pleasant, downtown, and Summerville Sticky Fingers locations. These take-out meals include any combo of pork ribs, smoked chicken, and pulled pork, plus a pint of baked beans, coleslaw, and a bottle of Sticky Fingers barbecue sauce. The idea here is that you can take this meal home and not worry about cooking for your whole family. Likely, though, you'll consume the food in its entirety, sitting in your car in dead stop traffic, crying through the 'cue.

The Mt. Pleasant Sticky Fingers will cater lunches to area offices; if you spend $250 or more, Sticky Fingers will reduce the delivery fee to $5.26. Call (843) 856-7427 to place your order.

And, last but not least, this Sat. May 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., stop into any of the Charleston area Sticky Fingers and snag a barbecue sandwich and fries for just $5.26. 
Location Details Sticky Fingers
Sticky Fingers
341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant, SC
(843) 856-7427
Lunch & Dinner
Barbecue and Music Venue
Map
Location Details Sticky Fingers
235 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 853-7427
Lunch and Dinner (daily)
Barbecue and Trivia
Map
Location Details Sticky Fingers
1200 N. Main St.
Summerville, SC
(843) 871-7427
Lunch & Dinner
Barbecue
Map

