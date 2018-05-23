The Codfather is throwing a British Invasion official opening party on June 2

Jonathan Boncek

Fish and chips anyone?

Can you do a killer British accent? Or, are you dying to compete in a fish and chips eating contest? Clear your calendar on Sat. June 2 for The Codfather's official grand opening then.The second coming on Spruill of Charleston's favorite chipper will celebrate with a British Invasion-themed official grand opening party hosted by DJ Richard "Box" Bachschmidt.In addition to the contests, Guilt Ridden Troubadour will perform, a special brew from Holy City will be served, it wouldn't be a true grand opening without North Charleston's Mayor Keith Summey on hand for a ribbon cutting.Here's the schedule play-by-play:11 a.m. Summey cuts the ribbon12:30 p.m. Zak Kee and the 843s play2:30 p.m. Michael Freund3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Guilt Ridden TroubadourAnd to one up the royal wedding, Codfather also will have a place to take a selfie with the Queen in addition to Charleston's Mini Car Club onsite as well as kids activities and face painting.