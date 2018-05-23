Eat

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

The Codfather is throwing a British Invasion official opening party on June 2

Party like the Queen

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 4:07 PM

Fish and chips anyone? - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Fish and chips anyone?

Can you do a killer British accent? Or, are you dying to compete in a fish and chips eating contest? Clear your calendar on Sat. June 2 for The Codfather's official grand opening then.

The second coming on Spruill of Charleston's favorite chipper will celebrate with a British Invasion-themed official grand opening party hosted by DJ Richard "Box" Bachschmidt.

In addition to the contests, Guilt Ridden Troubadour will perform, a special brew from Holy City will be served, it wouldn't be a true grand opening without North Charleston's Mayor Keith Summey on hand for a ribbon cutting.

Here's the schedule play-by-play:

11 a.m. Summey cuts the ribbon
12:30 p.m. Zak Kee and the 843s play
2:30 p.m. Michael Freund
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Guilt Ridden Troubadour

And to one up the royal wedding, Codfather also will have a place to take a selfie with the Queen in addition to Charleston's Mini Car Club onsite as well as kids activities and face painting.
Location Details The Codfather
The Codfather
4254 Spruill Ave.
North Charleston, SC
L., D. (Tues.-Sat.)
English + Irish and Seafood
Map

Tags: , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS