Strawless Summer returns and wants Charleston to stop sucking for good

Strawless Summer challenges Charleston bars and restaurants to give up plastic straws

Stop Sucking, Charleston

Three hundred. That's how many plastic straws members of the Charleston Surfrider Foundation picked up in one hour during their Folly Beach sweep in May. "Because straws can't be recycled in Charleston County, they're just going into the ocean or landfills," says Kate Dittloff, Surfrider Charleston Chapter Chair.

By Kinsey Gidick

Features