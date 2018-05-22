What's Poppin': From wine tastings to tea rooms, 13 great places to eat this week

click to enlarge
Kinsey Gidick
Get your tea room fix this Fri.-Sun. at Second Presbyterian.
Not sure if anyone has noticed, but it's Spoleto season and the city is swarming with activity. The fun really starts Friday — who doesn't love an afternoon tea room visit before taking in a world-renowned dance, theater, or jazz production? But there are plenty of opportunities to expand your horizons before the international arts festival kicks off. From wine tastings featuring Spanish and Italian pours, to ramen pop ups and Short Grain mashups, feast your eyes on the haps below:
Tuesday
Wine & Company hosts a wine tasting
from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will taste five different Italian wines for only $10.
If you're more of a Spanish oenophile, head to Accent on Wine
in Summerville for a wine tasting starting at 5 p.m. Taste six wines for $10.
2Nixons pops up
at Stems and Skins from 6 to 10 p.m. Taste vino from Peay Vineyards and feast on fare including everything bagel beets, Virginia sea scallop ceviche, Korean BBQ pork belly, whipped burgundy triple creme with sourdough bread, and more.
Short Grain
pops up at Edmund's Oast starting at 5 p.m. and this week is super special because Digby Stridiron joins the duo.
Wednesday
1Kept celebrates the beginning of summer with a Good Catch Dinner
starting at 6 p.m. Menu items include fresh oysters shucked to order, Lionfish ceviche, grilled shrimp skewers, and more.
Wentworth Mansion celebrates their 20th anniversary with a special Stoller Vineyards wine dinner
starting at 6:30 p.m. For $200 a pop (it's OK, $100 goes to Feed the Need!) guests can indulge in menu items like a 62 degree celsius Palmetto Pastures egg with black truffle Anson Mill grits, a crab cake soufflé with mango coulis, a rosemary garlic rubbed halibut, Broken Arrow Ranch antelope, and strawberry shortcake with Carolina honeysuckle ice cream.
If you didn't get enough ramen goodness into your face hole at Stems, head to Craft Conundrum starting at 5:30 p.m. for a 2Nixons pop-up.
843 Korean hosts Andre's Trap and Paint: Pink Queen
from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The event mixes "trap music and black girl magic to create a special time." Arrive early for drink and sushi specials.
Thursday
Every Thurs. Kwei Fei pops up
at Charles Towne starting at 5:30 p.m. with their snacks and noodles menu. Snack on crescent dumplings, marinated cukes, Dan Dan Mian (black vinegar, sesame sauce, chili oil, minced pork, peanut), Dou Hua Mian (wheat noodle, soft tofu, sesame paste, dark soy, chili oil, peanut), and Ji Si Liang Mian (wheat noodle, shredded chicken, bean sprouts, sesame paste, black vinegar, angry lady sauce).
Friday
It's tea room
time, y'all. Fri. and Sat. starting at 11 a.m. and Sun. starting at 11:45 a.m., Second Presbyterian Church on Meeting St. hosts their annual tea room service.
2Nixons
is all over town, and Friday nights they're at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.
Beloved "untraditional" Japanese cuisine Short Grain pops up at
Daps from 5 to 9 p.m.
Kwei Fei c
ontinues their residence at The Daily every Fri. and Sat. from 6 til midnight. Feast on fare like crescent dumplings, Kwei Fei chicken wings, dry fried beef, stir fried greens, Yipin-style noodle, and more.