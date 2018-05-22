Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Rodney Scott schools Bon Appetit's Brad Leone on "It's Alive" bonus episode
"Flip and mop, flip and mop"
Kinsey Gidick
on Tue, May 22, 2018 at 10:45 AM
The "It's Alive" web series follows Bon Appetit'
s test kitchen manager, Brad Leone
, as he travels the states learning new techniques and recipes.
And yesterday Leone posted a bonus episode featuring recent James Beard award-winner Rodney Scott. For the show, Scott treats Leone to step-by-step tutorial to cooking whole hog barbecue.
Taking Leone into the pit, Scott shows him everything from manning the coals to his spooning technique, where he pokes and twists the hog to make the juices spread through it.
Watch the episode to learn all of Scott's secrets.
