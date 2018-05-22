Eat

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Charleston Negroni Week sloshes into the Lowcountry June 4-11

Campari + Gin + Vermouth = Yum

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, May 22, 2018 at 3:52 PM

click to enlarge Negronis are boozy AF. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Negronis are boozy AF.
Just when you needed an excuse to down boozy cocktails, Negroni Week heads to town. Presented by Imbibe Magazine and Campari, Negroni Week (now in its sixth year) is an international effort to make great cocktails and raise money for charities. This June 4-11, local bars and restaurants serve up classic Negronis, and variations on the cocktail, raising money for official charity partners.

In case you've never sipped the iconic Italian drink, a Negroni is comprised of campari, gin, and vermouth, resulting in a love it or hate it mouthfeel. Currently, seven Charleston area bars and restaurants have signed up to serve up fundraiser-friendly Negronis (we're told most bars sign up at the last minute, so stay tuned for more participants): Henrietta's, The Gin Joint, Famulari's Brewing & Pizza Co., PawPaw, Stars Rooftop & Grill Room, Hank's Seafood Restaurant, and the Living Room at the Dewberry.

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
In addition to enjoying Negronis at area bars and restaurants during Negroni Week, you can also hop along on the official Negroni Week charity bike ride, which sounds a little terrifying, but whatever. The ride kicks off on Mon. June 4 at noon when maybe some people aren't at work (lucky y'all), from Saltwater Cowboys on Shem Creek. The caravan heads to Sullivan's Island's Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, and along the way you can enjoy little treats, with cocktails and snacks at both stops.

Tickets for the ride are $15 and can be purchased online; this event is BYOB(ike), so be sure to bring a two-wheeled ride. Proceeds from the ride benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank.
Event Details Negroni Week
When: June 4-10
Price: Prices vary
