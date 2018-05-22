Brews next: 19 cold and frothy events to put on your radar

click to enlarge
Pour one out for Spoleto season, y'all. From trivia to bingo to yoga and running, there is a beer-related event for every hophead out there. Check 'em out below:
Tuesday
Every Tues. at Tradesman Brewing Co.
starting at 6 p.m., the brewery hosts a bike ride with a portion of proceeds from beer sales going to the JDRF, an organization that researches ways to improve the lives of people with Type 1 Diabetes.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. get your Old Time Beer Tasting
on at Edmund's Oast Exchange. Cicerone Brandon Plyler selects the beers, which you can taste for only $5.
Sweat out your day then hydrate with some brews at Frothy Beards Fit Club
held every Tues. starting at 7 p.m.
Geeks Who Drink
head to Two Blokes Brewing starting at 7 p.m. Food Box food truck starts serving at 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Hump days are for trivia, apparently. Test your noggin at Low Tide
starting at 7 p.m., Holy City
starting at 6:30 p.m., Commonhouse Aleworks
starting at 6:15 p.m., and Cooper River Brewing
starting at 7 p.m.
Celebrate the launch of Dockery's
bottled beer from 6 to 7 p.m. This is the restaurant/brewery's first bottle release. There will be a free tasting of the wood bourbon barrel aged stout, plus bottles and crowlers will be available for purchase.
Bingo isn't just for the old folks, y'all. Every Wed. starting at 7 p.m. Frothy hosts beer and bingo
with prizes for winners.
Thursday
From 6 to 10 p.m. at Rusty Bull
, channel your inner treasure seeker at the brewery's National Scavenger Hunt party.
Test your Jeopardy skills at Frothy's Trivia with Friends
starting at 7:30 p.m. A slice of Zombie's Bob pizza should help to fuel you, if the 20+ beers on tap don't do the trick.
Every Thurs. at Commonhouse Aleworks
starting at 6:15 p.m. choose either a one mile or 5k route followed by brews and eats from Pub Fare.
Saturday
Itinerant Literate pops up
at Two Blokes from noon to 9 p.m.
Mainland Container Co. and Pet Helpers team up for a Pints for Pups event
from 3 to 6 p.m. Lagunitas Brewing also lends a helping hand, offering $4 pints and cans with $1 from each sold donated directly to Pet Helpers. Adoptable dogs will be onsite, so be prepared to have your heart stolen.
Starting at 10:15 a.m. take part in a 45 minutes all-levels yoga class followed by pints at Ghost Monkey Brewery
.
Sunday
More puppies and more pints? We'll bite. Head to Bay Street Biergarten
from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m for brunch and barks. Bring dogs that play well with others, pawlease.
Can we all agree that Dolores is the coolest human/robot/bad-ass killer this side of Westworld? Regardless, go catch the newest dystopian episode at Frothy's watch party
starting 9 p.m.
Sunday Funday at Holy City Brewing
starting at 10 a.m. Enjoy Bendy Brewski yoga followed by beers, mimosas, and brunch.