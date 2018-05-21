Eat

Monday, May 21, 2018

Swig & Swine celebrates four years with $4 BBQ sandwiches on Wed. May 30

Big on the pig

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge Buy Swig & Swine $4 sandwiches next Wed. May 30 - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Buy Swig & Swine $4 sandwiches next Wed. May 30
All three Swig & Swine locations (West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, Summerville) will be offering $4 barbecue sandwiches next Wed. May 30 as part of their four year anniversary celebration.

"I am incredibly humble and grateful to be celebrating not only four years but three Swig & Swines and our newly minted full-service catering company, Queen Street Catering," said owner and pit master Anthony DiBernardo in a press release. "For a kid who was dreaming of this 30+ years ago, it all still seems so surreal."

With each purchase of a $4 sandwich (and sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, and collards), guests will be supporting Hogs for the Cause, a charity that works with local and national children's hospitals, including MUSC Children's Hospital, to offer monetary relief to families with children who have brain cancer. All proceeds from this day's sales will go to this nonprofit.

S&S will also offer guests the chance to win a Fourth of July tailgate package valued at $400. Those interested can register at one of the three restaurants on May 30. There will be one winner per location. 
Location Details Swig & Swine
1990 Old Trolley Road
Summerville, SC
(843) 771-9688
Map
Location Details Swig & Swine at Shipyard Park
2379 SC 41
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
Map
Location Details Swig & Swine
Swig & Swine
1217 Savannah Hwy.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 225-3805
B, L, D (Mon.-Sat.) Sun. Brunch
Barbecue and Chicken
Map

