Swig & Swine celebrates four years with $4 BBQ sandwiches on Wed. May 30

Buy Swig & Swine $4 sandwiches next Wed. May 30

All three Swig & Swine locations (West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, Summerville) will be offering $4 barbecue sandwiches next Wed. May 30 as part of their four year anniversary celebration."I am incredibly humble and grateful to be celebrating not only four years but three Swig & Swines and our newly minted full-service catering company, Queen Street Catering," said owner and pit master Anthony DiBernardo in a press release. "For a kid who was dreaming of this 30+ years ago, it all still seems so surreal."With each purchase of a $4 sandwich (and sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, and collards), guests will be supporting Hogs for the Cause, a charity that works with local and national children's hospitals, including MUSC Children's Hospital, to offer monetary relief to families with children who have brain cancer. All proceeds from this day's sales will go to this nonprofit.S&S will also offer guests the chance to win a Fourth of July tailgate package valued at $400. Those interested can register at one of the three restaurants on May 30. There will be one winner per location.