Black Tap Coffee is changing its name to Second State Coffee

Yep! You’ve read that ☝🏻correctly. Starting tomorrow, we will be rebranding ourselves as Second State Coffee. We are going to close down the shop for the day to do some cosmetic tweaks and some much needed renovations we have been putting off for years. Starting Wednesday, @rossjett and @jamisonscott will re-open the doors as Second State Coffee. Read the full presser below: BLACK TAP COFFEE TO REBRAND AS SECOND STATE COFFEE Today we’re excited to share that Black Tap Coffee is becoming Second State Coffee. We’re still the same local guys, just with a new name and a slightly new look and feel. A wise person once said that to improve is to change. Our new name is a nod to our evolution as a company and as a family. Our philosophy is that great coffee didn’t need to be fussy or complicated. And coffee always tastes better when it’s served with a smile. We love creating a warm, welcoming environment where everyone feels at home. Our shop reflects how we like to drink coffee -- relaxing among friends. Nothing is too loud, from the music to the decor. That’s part of what it means to be a host in the south -- making everyone feel welcome. We’re all about finding the best beans in the world, roasting them to perfection, and serving them with Southern hospitality. When we started this company in 2012, we were just a few friends from college who wanted to find better iced coffee. Six years later, and we’ve discovered a new craft, new friends, and a new community. We couldn’t be more excited to broaden that community under the new brand of Second State Coffee. Come join us for a cup to celebrate! Stay tuned for a few more exciting updates to come. Big hugs, Ross, Jayme, and Dan About Second State Coffee: Second State is a boutique coffee company and roastery in the lowcountry. The company sources coffee beans seasonally and meticulously roasts them before brewing them using the finest techniques. Known for its innovative cold brew coffee on tap, Second State also ships its freshly roasted beans around the country.