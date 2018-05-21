Black Tap Coffee is changing its name to Second State Coffee

Sam Spence file photo

Ross Jett and Jayme Scott opened Black Tap in 2012

Don't worry, your favorite drinks are still going to be served at 70.5 Beaufain St. But after Tuesday, Black Tap Coffee will be known as Second State Coffee.Co-owner Ross Jett shared the news saying that the rebranding is "to position ourselves for future steps of growth, some of which will make sense in the coming months."We're not sure what that means and Jett wouldn't elaborate, but we do know that the shop will close tomorrow for some overdue tune ups and reopen Wednesday. That said, given the quiet roll out of Jett and Jayme Scott's coffee roasting business, who knows what they have up their sleeves."The new entity will also roast under the Second State moniker, so there will be consistency from roasting to coffee shop. We felt this was a necessary change we wanted to make in order to set ourselves up for future success, and the name we picked, Second State, is meant to convey the idea of evolution and transformation," Jett says.Stay tuned.