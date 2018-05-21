A.C.'s Bar and Grill quietly discontinued brunch this weekend

click to enlarge
The chicken and waffles remains available
You'll still be able to get a burger and Bloody Mary beginning at 11 a.m. on Sundays, but A.C.'s (467 King St.) brunch menu is no more. Manager Leigh Ann Gobel (who also owns Park Pizza Co.)
says the decision was made almost as randomly as the dive bar's brunch program was started.
"We started on a whim 13 to 15 years ago," says Gobel. But she says with so many places now offering brunch, the big numbers the bar used to see on Sundays have begun to dwindle.
"We just gotten slower and slower and everybody is doing brunch. When we started it was us Gene’s, and Vickery’s. We did chicken and waffles in Charleston when all that stuff wasn’t done," she says.
Part of the trouble has been that the popularity of brunch has been a two-edged sword. Not only is there more competition, the bar's main clientele is busy.
"The thing that’s funny too, we rely on the food and bev crowd, but now they all work on Sundays. Sundays used to be their day off." Now all those workers are, well, serving brunch.
But even with the full brunch menu no more, A.C.'s will continue to open at 11 a.m. on Sundays for the bar's regular menu, Bloody Marys and mimosas, plus they're keeping the chicken and waffles and you can add an egg to any burger.
"So we won't have the whole production," says Gobel. "But you can still come in to get your hair of the dog."