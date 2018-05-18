Halls Chophouse taking over The Oak Table in Columbia

click to enlarge
It's a big day for Columbia, S.C. On the heels of news of Home Team BBQ expanding to the state's capital city, Halls Chophouse announces their own addition to Soda City. The Hall Management Group has acquired The Oak Table restaurant (1221 Main St.), a piece of Charleston-based restaurant group, The Indigo Road.
In a press release CEO of Hall Management, Bill Hall, Sr., says, "It’s a dream come true. Our family and our management team wanted to have a restaurant in Columbia ever since we opened in Charleston 10 years ago. And now we have that opportunity thanks to my friend and colleague Steve Palmer."
Indigo Road's managing partner, Palmer, says, "The Indigo Road's recent growth in cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville and DC has limited our ability to dedicate the time and leadership needed at The Oak Table and what the staff deserves. We are proud of the staff and what we have built in the past six years in Columbia, and know that we are placing the restaurant in great hands with the talented leaders from Hall Management Group."
The Oak Table's last day of service is Sat. June 2.
"Halls Chophouse, The Columbia Steakhouse," is the fourth iteration of King Street's OG location, with locations in Greenville, S.C., and in Summerville's Nexton (opening March 2019). In addition to The Oak Table space, Halls has also leased the adjoining 4,500 sq. foot building, which will be used for special events, private dining, and business meetings. The property is adjacent to the Statehouse.
Hall Management Group previously acquired
the portfolio of Charleston-based Maverick Southern Kitchens in 2015, including Slightly North of Broad, High Cotton, and Old Village Post House. Hall also owns Rita's Seaside Grille on Folly Beach.
Halls' Columbia outpost is slated to open on Oct. 15, 2018.