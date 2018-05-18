Halls Chophouse taking over The Oak Table in Columbia

Home Team BBQ opening in Columbia; Rodney Scott's BBQ opening in Birmingham

Home Team's away team

The old Harper’s restaurant space at 700 Harden St. in Columbia, S.C. will become a Home Team BBQ this winter. The Charleston-based restaurant announced today that its expanding with a fifth restaurant in the state's capital — the company currently has three Charleston locations and one in Aspen, Colo.

By Kinsey Gidick

