Tattooed Moose officially opens third location in the Citadel Mall Tues. May 22

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Tattooed Moose serves up their basket of corn dogs with special sauce

We’ve got the go ahead and are super excited to announce we will be open to the public Tuesday, May 22nd!!! 🎉 Serving up Mike’s Famous Duck Club and award winning burgers / fries 11am - 1am! Bar is open ‘til 2am! 🍟 🍔 🍻 Come check out the new spot! #chs #chseats #chsdrinks pic.twitter.com/qil6RH0Dow — The Tattooed Moose (@tattooed_moose) May 17, 2018

As we reported in January , The Moose is now an even more formidable beast, with three successful restaurants to its name. The third location will be in the former King Street Grille spot in the Citadel Mall and will have the same menu as the other two locations, in addition to a game room on the Mezzanine, an area for private parties, patio, Saturday and Sunday brunch, and live music.According to the Moose's latest tweet, they'll be open to the public starting 11 a.m. Tues. May 22.We love those duck fat fries like our own children, but will they save the mall? Only time will tell. Until then, make your trip to the archaic shopping center a little tastier at the Moose.