Thursday, May 17, 2018
Tattooed Moose officially opens third location in the Citadel Mall Tues. May 22
Corn dog wishes and duck fat dreams
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 1:47 PM
click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Tattooed Moose serves up their basket of corn dogs with special sauce
As we reported in January
, The Moose is now an even more formidable beast, with three successful restaurants to its name. The third location will be in the former King Street Grille spot in the Citadel Mall and will have the same menu as the other two locations, in addition to a game room on the Mezzanine, an area for private parties, patio, Saturday and Sunday brunch, and live music.
According to the Moose's latest tweet, they'll be open to the public starting 11 a.m. Tues. May 22.
We love those duck fat fries like our own children, but will they save the mall? Only time will tell. Until then, make your trip to the archaic shopping center a little tastier at the Moose.
Tags: Tattooed Moose, Citadel Mall, Image