Thursday, May 17, 2018

Margarita Festival tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 4:28 PM

Attention Margarita Festival fans! Tickets for the third annual fest go on sale tomorrow, Fri. May 18 at 10 a.m.

This year's festival is scheduled for July 20, 2018.

This year the Margarita Festival is back at Brittlebank Park where 20-plus bars and restaurants will serve their best takes on the classic tequila-based cocktail. Last year, roughly 1,500 people attended and the event has always sold out, so you're gonna want to make sure you check back in the next few weeks when tickets go on sale.

Event Details 2018 Charleston Margarita Festival
@ Brittlebank Park
0 Lockwood Blvd.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., July 20, 7 p.m.
Price: $55/early admission ticket, $39/general
