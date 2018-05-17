Channel your inner treasure seeker and celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day at Rusty Bull

click to enlarge
-
File
-
Celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day at Rusty Bull.
Rusty Bull Brewing and Vive Le Rock Productions are continuing
to show some love to oft forgotten, nostalgia-inducing, national holidays with their upcoming National Scavenger Hunt Day Party.
As kids, we all participated in a scavenger hunt, grasping a hastily drawn treasure with an X marking the spot of some precious find, candy or coins or perhaps another clue if our parents were inexhaustible. As adults doing the best we can, most of our scavenger hunts look like "are my keys in my bag, on a hook, on my dresser, buried beneath Tupperware on my floorboard, or stuck in the Upside Down?"
Next Thurs. May 24, channel that inner kid again from 6 to 10 p.m. at the brewery. There will be music from "the honky tonkin'" Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths, a new Rusty Bull brew inspired by the holiday, food from Herd Provisions, an American Biker/Indian Motorcycle of Charleston Vintage Bike and Car Display, and giveaways from the New Primal, Can You HandelBar, Orange Spot Coffee, and American Biker.
The main event, Scavenger Hunt Trivia, will be hosted by Box of Box in the Morning. There will be fun trivia questions in eight categories with eight rounds, and each round's winning team gets a clue about where the prize is hidden. The team with the most points from all rounds gets a clue to win the grand prize package. All prizes will be hidden onsite at Rusty Bull.