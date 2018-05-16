Feast on raw oysters shucked to order at 1Kept's Good Catch Dinner Wed. May 23

click to enlarge
Eat some sustainably sourced seafood in 1Kept's new beer garden.
1Kept, a South Carolina Aquarium Good Catch
partner, is throwing an early summer shindig dinner next Wed. May 23 in their newly opened beer garden.
For $50 (dinner admission and drink tickets) or $45 (just dinner admission) guests enjoy a variety of specially created seafood stations including local raw oysters shucked to order, smoked mussels, Lionfish ceviche, jicama apple slaw, green papaya salad, fritto misto (shrimp, calamari, onion, jalapenos), grilled shrimp skewers with ginger-citrus marinade, pan-seared local wreckfish, Anson Mill grits, hushpuppies with house remoulade, and an assortment of sorbets. Libations will include Wicked Weed brews and bubbles.
The 1Kept team and Good Catch coordinator Andrea Margiotta will be available all night to discuss the sustainable seafood selections.
Good Catch seafood, as defined by the S.C. Aquarium as "any type of seafood sourced from southeast regional fisheries, which range from North Carolina to the east coast of Florida. These fisheries adhere to some of the strongest regulations worldwide, which take into consideration the long-term viability of each species and the ocean's ecological balance as a whole. They ensure each species that they harvest and sell is harvested at the correct age, in the correct quantity, and during the correct season — making them a 'good catch.'"
Tickets can be purchased online
.