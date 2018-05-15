Sunrise Bistro takes over Mt. Pleasant's Charleston's Cafe space

click to enlarge
Negotiations had been in the works since last August, but Sunrise Bistro owner Brian Appelt didn't ink the deal to take over Charleston Cafe's
space in Mt. Pleasant (remember when it was the Bookstore Cafe downtown?) until after Easter. Now he's busy renovating 1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. to prepare to open his fourth Sunrise Bistro there in June.
"It's almost together and we'll be staffing this week or next week," says Appelt. In adding another Sunrise to his portfolio, Appelt has also put his Sunrise Bistro Express
(116A Spring St.) up for sale
.
"We'll keep it if it doesn't sell, but I like more of neighborhood niches," he says of the spot he opened in 2014. Reason being, downtown's transient population doesn't allow for his little cafe to develop regulars. "Every semester you see moving trucks. I like a clientele that's with you for a duration of time."
He thinks Mt. Pleasant's Charleston's Cafe address fits that mold.
Once open, guests can expect to find Sunrise's open-face omelets and shrimp and grits, although Appelt plans to offer even more options of the latter in Mt. P.
"We'll have creative benedicts. We're not going to do pancakes or French toast, but crepes instead," he adds. Appelt also plans to have small lunch menu with an evolving specials board offered daily.
Eventually he hopes to get a beer and wine license, but for the opening he'll sell coffee, tea, unsweet tea, all natural juices, and likely Boylan sodas.
Look for Sunrise Bistro Mt. Pleasant to open in June.