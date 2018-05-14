Try more than a dozen different rums at the Charleston RumFest

click to enlarge
Less than 10 years ago, former CP
contributor Robert Moss was calling rum the forgotten spirit of the South
. Riding a tide of bourbon enthusiasm, the city's rum love, which began in the 1730s when 134,000 gallons of rum arrived in Charleston's port, felt all but lost.
Not so today. In 2013, rum distilling returned to the peninsula when Scott Blackwell and Ann Marshall began making it at their High Wire Distillery.
And now you're just as likely to see restaurant's promoting their robust rum lists (Cane Rhum Bar) as you are whiskey (Husk).
And now there's another opportunity for rum lovers to get their fix. Sat. June 23s RumFest is the work of GoCo Events
, producers of the popular Bacon & Bourbon among others, and sponsored by CP
. The four hour celebration of rum invites guests to 19 different distilleries including Cruzan, Kracken, and Real McCoy. To soak up the spirits, chefs like Jason Daily of Warehouse and Joel Lucas of Edison, will be serving bites to complement the liquor.
The Fest includes two ticket options: $45 general admission which includes rum samples in addition to five food samples and a $65 VIP ticket comes with unlimited food samples, access to the Cruzan Lounge Area and a "Bacardi Passport Experience."
RumFest takes place on Sat. June 23 at Memminger Auditorium (56 Beaufain St.) from 7-11 p.m. For more details, visit charlestonrumfest.com
. For tickets, citypapertickets.com
.