Eclectic Cafe and Vinyl closing, 'casual, contemporary cafe' 132 Spring replacing it

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl often served as a performance space for musicians, poets, and even puppeteers

"a stylish, casual, contemporary cafe that will serve breakfast, lunch, coffee, espresso, pastries, wine, and beer. The menu will be modern and concise with exciting fusion twists and feature only the highest quality products. The space will be filled with international music from across the globe, and customers will be able to purchase international art books and magazines. It will, overall, be a place of shelter from the daily stresses of life where friends and family can come together over healthy, delicious food and amazing drinks in a beautiful environment."

The decision to close Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl, Spring Street's coffee shop-cum-record store, was not a financial one. According to owner Garrett Garnos, his intention was always to pass the space on. "In some funny sense, the Eclectic Cafe was really a construction project that got out of hand; I never contemplated remaining its operator," he writes on the cafe's website.Garnos began the project to save the building at 132 Spring St. Garnos lives upstairs, so finding a great replacement restaurant for Eclectic needed to be a mutually beneficial choice. And he thinks he's got the right owners in Fernando Lange and Conny Ahlgren.They "have operated coffee shop/cafes in Stockholm, Sweden and Berlin, Germany and are significantly more qualified to operate such a shop than myself. I have seen their designs for the space, as well as listened to some of their menu plans, and, as a future patron, I'm thrilled!" writes Garnos.The couple have renamed the space simply 132 Spring and will offer:In the meantime, Eclectic is liquidating its vinyl collection and Garnos says that today through closing, all vinyl is marked down 30 percent. "We're also donating 30 percent of the full purchase price to the Unspoken Word, nonprofit poetry organization run by Matt Foley, Marcus Amaker, and Derek Berry.Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl will officially close its doors on Sun. May 27.