"Seafood-centric" Broad Street restaurant The Establishment to open Thurs. May 17

Scallops with squash blossom, pea verte, corn emulsion
Broad Street is broadening its horizons. New seafood centric concept, The Establishment, is set to open next Thurs. May 17 for dinner service starting at 5 p.m.
As we wrote last month
, the restaurant is located in a circa-1791 James Gregorie House at 28 Broad St. The space includes a 140-seat dining room, a full bar, a private dining room, an open kitchen with a chef's table, and a 3,000 bottle wine cellar.
According to a press release, the menu
, which includes an appetizer-like "Taste" and entree-like "Savor" section, will "focus on fresh and sustainable ingredients from local and regional farms, purveyors, and fishermen." Executive chef Matt Canter, formerly of FIG and Park Cafe, will "highlight seafood inspired by the city's vibrant and historic charm."
Snapper from the "Savor" section of the menu.
Brad Mogan, F&B vet and former GM of Rappahannock Oyster Bar, will join the team as general manager. Mogan said in the press release, "The Charleston food scene is thriving, and I am excited to be a part of the latest addition. The Establishment offers a unique dining experience where guests can relax and enjoy delicious food in a lively atmosphere. We look forward to serving the community."
Sommeliers Andres Contreras (formerly of 39 Rue de Jean and the 2018 BOC runner-up
for best sommelier) and Josh Wheat, formerly of Oak Steakhouse, have curated an "expansive collection of expertly selected, approachable bottles of wine from around the world...to pair with the eatery's seasonally changing dishes."
The Establishment will start off service with dinner only at 5 p.m. Tues.-Sat.