Azul Mexicano Restaurante coming to Park Circle

click to enlarge
-
Sam Spence
-
Azul will take over the former Park Circle Athletic Club
The groundbreaking has begun on the latest addition to Park Circle — Azul Mexicano Restaurante.
The owner of Daniel Island's Agave
restaurant, Armando Navarro, is opening the restaurant at 1078 E. Montague Ave., the former Park Circle Athletic Club space which recently moved. Azul will sit across the street from EVO, and a stone's throw from YoBo Cantina Fresca, but Navarro sees no reason why the two can't coexist.
"YoBo Cantina is so different than what we’re offering," says Navarro. "EVO Pizza, and Park Pizza both are completely different," he adds explaining how the area is big enough for restaurants serving similar menus.
No date on when to expect Azul to open as construction has just begun, but stay tuned for more reports later this summer.