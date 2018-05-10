Eat

Thursday, May 10, 2018

Why you should eat Dockery's shipping container-grown greens

From container to table

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, May 10, 2018 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge It doesn't get much fresher than this — the salads on the left contain greens grown in Tiger Corner Farms containers, located in Dockery's backyard. - CONNELLY HARDAWAY
  • Connelly Hardaway
  • It doesn't get much fresher than this — the salads on the left contain greens grown in Tiger Corner Farms containers, located in Dockery's backyard.
Tiger Corner Farms' aeroponic farming systems prove that eating farm to table is not some halcyon, hippie dream. In fact, TCF, local farmers Vertical Roots, and Dockery's on Daniel Island take the dream to an even sweeter reality. They provide diners with container-to-table leafy greens, grown a stone's throw from the restaurant's dining room.

Last night at Lowcountry Local First's May mixer, LLF members and first-timers were treated to the coolest science fair this side of sixth grade. With Dockery's in-house brews flowing, mixers mingled with Tiger Corner Farms, Vertical Roots, and Boxcar Central — the software development company that provides the integrated platform sensors, controllers, and business software to the indoor farming market — employees. The lettuce that Dockery's uses in their salads, from arugula to butter lettuce, is grown by Vertical Roots in TCF containers run by Boxcar Central software. Pretty neat, huh?
Related Tiger Corner Farms produces full-scale, aeroponic crops in recycled shipping containers: The Future of Farming
Tiger Corner Farms produces full-scale, aeroponic crops in recycled shipping containers
The Future of Farming
They don't sound like farmers. With a team comprised of a former high school Latin teacher, a systems engineer, a mechanical engineer, and two technicians, they sound more like characters on the Big Bang Theory than a group of land-tillers.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Dirt
We first learned about (and geeked out over) TCF last spring when we wrote an article on the aeroponic container farms for our Dirt issue. TCF general manager Stefanie Swackhamer, a former Latin teacher lacking a traditional ag background but possessing some serious business savvy, told us then that the end goal of creating and selling these containers is that a customer — be it a restaurant, a University, a hospital, or maybe even just a family — would ask "how do we grow blank?"

And Swackhamer could answer with "here's the framework, if you want bok choy you need to use this light integral, for arugula set these CO2 levels.' We're taking the automation of an algorithm and breaking it down."

With three local companies working so symbiotically, producing fresh produce for a new, local restaurant, you've got a new incentive to visit Daniel Island. Years from now, you'll be able to say you witnessed the future of farming at its nascence. And you'll get to sip on some pretty solid brews, too.
Location Details Dockery's
880 Island Park Drive
Daniel Island
Charleston, SC
(404) 888-0659
Map

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS